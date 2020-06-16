All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1

3111 Mareco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Mareco Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
ready to be rented Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5498522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1's amenities include parking, internet access, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

