Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1
3111 Mareco Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3111 Mareco Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
ready to be rented Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5498522)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1's amenities include parking, internet access, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Mareco Ave Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
