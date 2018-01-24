Rent Calculator
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:12 PM
3107 GLEN AVENUE
3107 Glen Avenue
·
Location
3107 Glen Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful house for 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, 4th bdrm in finished bsmt. Move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3107 GLEN AVENUE have any available units?
3107 GLEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3107 GLEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3107 GLEN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 GLEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3107 GLEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3107 GLEN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3107 GLEN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3107 GLEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 GLEN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 GLEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3107 GLEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3107 GLEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3107 GLEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 GLEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 GLEN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 GLEN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 GLEN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
