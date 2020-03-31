3102 WHITE AVENUE

Amenities

Gorgeous renovated colonial priced to sell, located in the heart of Hamilton. Huge kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large island, & new appliances. 4 beds w/ bonus room, 3 bath, refinished hardwood floors, new tile in kitchen & bathrooms, fresh paint throughout house, recessed lighting, and a brand new deck overlooking a large yard. Nice sitting room off the deck. Open floor plan. Fully finished basement. Wrap around porch. See today! 2 car parking pad! Large yard with plenty of space! Taxed square footage does not reflect actual size of house