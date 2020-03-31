All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3102 WHITE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3102 WHITE AVENUE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM

3102 WHITE AVENUE

3102 White Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glenham - Bedford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3102 White Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous renovated colonial priced to sell, located in the heart of Hamilton. Huge kitchen w/ granite counter tops, large island, & new appliances. 4 beds w/ bonus room, 3 bath, refinished hardwood floors, new tile in kitchen & bathrooms, fresh paint throughout house, recessed lighting, and a brand new deck overlooking a large yard. Nice sitting room off the deck. Open floor plan. Fully finished basement. Wrap around porch. See today! 2 car parking pad! Large yard with plenty of space! Taxed square footage does not reflect actual size of house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 WHITE AVENUE have any available units?
3102 WHITE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 WHITE AVENUE have?
Some of 3102 WHITE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 WHITE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3102 WHITE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 WHITE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3102 WHITE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3102 WHITE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3102 WHITE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3102 WHITE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 WHITE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 WHITE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3102 WHITE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3102 WHITE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3102 WHITE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 WHITE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 WHITE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland