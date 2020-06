Amenities

Spacious studio in trendy Hamilton. High ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, bay window. All NEW kitchen and updated ceramic tile bath with new vanity and dual flush elongated toilet. Breakfast bar. Free off street parking on First Come basis. Located just off Harford Road, close to bus line and shopping. Immediate occupancy. One year or multiyear. w/d in basement