Last updated June 26 2020 at 6:41 PM

31 South Carey Street

31 South Carey Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1985595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 South Carey Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,210

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.genstonemanagement.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Important Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is recommended (not required).. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. GenStone Management is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of GenStone Management pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 South Carey Street have any available units?
31 South Carey Street has a unit available for $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 31 South Carey Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 South Carey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 South Carey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 South Carey Street is pet friendly.
Does 31 South Carey Street offer parking?
Yes, 31 South Carey Street offers parking.
Does 31 South Carey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 South Carey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 South Carey Street have a pool?
Yes, 31 South Carey Street has a pool.
Does 31 South Carey Street have accessible units?
No, 31 South Carey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 South Carey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 South Carey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 South Carey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 South Carey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
