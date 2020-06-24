Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 31 BARNEY STREET E.
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
31 BARNEY STREET E
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM
1 of 18
31 BARNEY STREET E
31 East Barney Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
31 East Barney Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
WONDERFUL 2 BR 2 BA ROWHOME IN FEDERAL HILL WITH 2 CAR PARKING PAD IN REAR. HARDWOOD FLOORS, WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE, EXPOSED BRICK, CLOSE TO ALL THE ATTRACTIONS FEDERAL HILL HAS TO OFFER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 31 BARNEY STREET E have any available units?
31 BARNEY STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 31 BARNEY STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
31 BARNEY STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 BARNEY STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 31 BARNEY STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 31 BARNEY STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 31 BARNEY STREET E offers parking.
Does 31 BARNEY STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 BARNEY STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 BARNEY STREET E have a pool?
No, 31 BARNEY STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 31 BARNEY STREET E have accessible units?
No, 31 BARNEY STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 31 BARNEY STREET E have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 BARNEY STREET E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 BARNEY STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 BARNEY STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
