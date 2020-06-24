All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

31 BARNEY STREET E

31 East Barney Street · No Longer Available
Location

31 East Barney Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
WONDERFUL 2 BR 2 BA ROWHOME IN FEDERAL HILL WITH 2 CAR PARKING PAD IN REAR. HARDWOOD FLOORS, WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE, EXPOSED BRICK, CLOSE TO ALL THE ATTRACTIONS FEDERAL HILL HAS TO OFFER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 BARNEY STREET E have any available units?
31 BARNEY STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 31 BARNEY STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
31 BARNEY STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 BARNEY STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 31 BARNEY STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 31 BARNEY STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 31 BARNEY STREET E offers parking.
Does 31 BARNEY STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 BARNEY STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 BARNEY STREET E have a pool?
No, 31 BARNEY STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 31 BARNEY STREET E have accessible units?
No, 31 BARNEY STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 31 BARNEY STREET E have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 BARNEY STREET E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 BARNEY STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 BARNEY STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
