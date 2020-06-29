All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE

309 South Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

309 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Do not miss this rarely available parkfront 2 bedroom with a middle room 2 bath with lots of original charm and character and great views of the park and city skyline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland