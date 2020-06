Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Charles Village 2bd/2ba Rowhome with OSP -Available now! - Charles Village 2bd/2ba Rowhome with two Off-Street Parking spaces. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, recessed lighting and a dishwasher!, Hardwood Floors throughout. Ornamental fireplace in living room adding a nice decorative touch! Separate dining room. Overhead lighting throughout. Enormous full bathroom on second level. Washer/Dryer. Semi-Finished Basement with carpeted large entertainment room with small kitchenette and full bathroom. Large deck off kitchen perfect for entertaining! Utilities not included with rent. Available now!



Video link: https://youtu.be/Ir47CqpuzXA



Pets allowed on a case by case basis with owner approval.



Super convenient to JHU Homewood campus and all the great restaurants and shopping in Charles Village!



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE4797930)