306 S. Clinton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three Bedroom Canton Renal With Parking Pad and Rooftop Deck - -Three Large Bedrooms

-Three Beautiful Bathrooms

-Rooftop Deck

-Parking Pad

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Granite Countertops

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Washer and Dryer in Unit

-Central Air and Heat

-Blinds

-Alarm System



(RLNE3052191)