All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 306 S. Clinton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
306 S. Clinton Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

306 S. Clinton Street

306 South Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

306 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Canton Renal With Parking Pad and Rooftop Deck - -Three Large Bedrooms
-Three Beautiful Bathrooms
-Rooftop Deck
-Parking Pad
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Granite Countertops
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Washer and Dryer in Unit
-Central Air and Heat
-Blinds
-Alarm System

(RLNE3052191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 S. Clinton Street have any available units?
306 S. Clinton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 S. Clinton Street have?
Some of 306 S. Clinton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 S. Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 S. Clinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 S. Clinton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 S. Clinton Street is pet friendly.
Does 306 S. Clinton Street offer parking?
Yes, 306 S. Clinton Street offers parking.
Does 306 S. Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 S. Clinton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 S. Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 306 S. Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 S. Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 306 S. Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 S. Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 S. Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland