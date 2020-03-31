Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
/
3047 Brighton St
3047 Brighton St
3047 Brighton Street
·
Baltimore
Location
3047 Brighton Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1.5 bath house Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4775182)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3047 Brighton St have any available units?
3047 Brighton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3047 Brighton St have?
Some of 3047 Brighton St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3047 Brighton St currently offering any rent specials?
3047 Brighton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 Brighton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3047 Brighton St is pet friendly.
Does 3047 Brighton St offer parking?
Yes, 3047 Brighton St offers parking.
Does 3047 Brighton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 Brighton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 Brighton St have a pool?
No, 3047 Brighton St does not have a pool.
Does 3047 Brighton St have accessible units?
No, 3047 Brighton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 Brighton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3047 Brighton St does not have units with dishwashers.
