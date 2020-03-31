All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3047 Brighton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3047 Brighton St
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

3047 Brighton St

3047 Brighton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Rosemont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3047 Brighton Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1.5 bath house Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4775182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 Brighton St have any available units?
3047 Brighton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3047 Brighton St have?
Some of 3047 Brighton St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 Brighton St currently offering any rent specials?
3047 Brighton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 Brighton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3047 Brighton St is pet friendly.
Does 3047 Brighton St offer parking?
Yes, 3047 Brighton St offers parking.
Does 3047 Brighton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 Brighton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 Brighton St have a pool?
No, 3047 Brighton St does not have a pool.
Does 3047 Brighton St have accessible units?
No, 3047 Brighton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 Brighton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3047 Brighton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland