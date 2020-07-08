All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3042 Brighton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3042 Brighton St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

3042 Brighton St

3042 Brighton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Rosemont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3042 Brighton Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3042 Brighton St - 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Fantastic 3 bedroom row home, just blocks from Gwynns Falls Leakin Park.

New carpet throughout the large living area and 3 full bedrooms!

This home, on a quiet street is a must see!

(RLNE5583064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3042 Brighton St have any available units?
3042 Brighton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3042 Brighton St currently offering any rent specials?
3042 Brighton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 Brighton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3042 Brighton St is pet friendly.
Does 3042 Brighton St offer parking?
No, 3042 Brighton St does not offer parking.
Does 3042 Brighton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3042 Brighton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 Brighton St have a pool?
No, 3042 Brighton St does not have a pool.
Does 3042 Brighton St have accessible units?
No, 3042 Brighton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 Brighton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3042 Brighton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3042 Brighton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3042 Brighton St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland