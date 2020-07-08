Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3042 Brighton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3042 Brighton St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3042 Brighton St
3042 Brighton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Rosemont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3042 Brighton Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3042 Brighton St - 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Fantastic 3 bedroom row home, just blocks from Gwynns Falls Leakin Park.
New carpet throughout the large living area and 3 full bedrooms!
This home, on a quiet street is a must see!
(RLNE5583064)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3042 Brighton St have any available units?
3042 Brighton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3042 Brighton St currently offering any rent specials?
3042 Brighton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 Brighton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3042 Brighton St is pet friendly.
Does 3042 Brighton St offer parking?
No, 3042 Brighton St does not offer parking.
Does 3042 Brighton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3042 Brighton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 Brighton St have a pool?
No, 3042 Brighton St does not have a pool.
Does 3042 Brighton St have accessible units?
No, 3042 Brighton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 Brighton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3042 Brighton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3042 Brighton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3042 Brighton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland