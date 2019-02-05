Remington Three bed room house - Property Id: 162705
Living room 3 bed room house Beautiful Kitchen granite counter 1.5 Bathroom Basement big nice and clean Back yard fenced Washer dryer hookup Call to schedule viewing 4109137918 Amy Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/162705 Property Id 162705
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 have any available units?
303 W Lorraine Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 have?
Some of 303 W Lorraine Ave 1's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
303 W Lorraine Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
