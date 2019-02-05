All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 303 W Lorraine Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
303 W Lorraine Ave 1
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

303 W Lorraine Ave 1

303 W Lorraine Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

303 W Lorraine Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remington Three bed room house - Property Id: 162705

Living room
3 bed room house
Beautiful Kitchen granite counter
1.5 Bathroom
Basement big nice and clean
Back yard fenced
Washer dryer hookup
Call to schedule viewing
4109137918
Amy
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/162705
Property Id 162705

(RLNE5622197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 have any available units?
303 W Lorraine Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 have?
Some of 303 W Lorraine Ave 1's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
303 W Lorraine Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 W Lorraine Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland