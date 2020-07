Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great location with all the conveniences of transportation, shopping, Union Memorial hospital and John Hopkins Univ. all in walking distance. Apt is on 2nd floor with private entrance, updated kitchen/bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, front and rear door, balcony off bedroom, and so much more. Apartment is available immediately. Please call today to schedule a viewing.