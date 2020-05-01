All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3023 Saint Paul Street
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

3023 Saint Paul Street

3023 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

3023 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
dogs allowed
Enormous 1 Bedroom in Central Charles Village - This 1 bedroom apartment is large, with renovated hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. You'll enjoy two decks and quaint, shared back yard. The apartment offers and updated kitchen and bath - granite and stainless steel in the kitchen, as well as dishwasher and garbage disposal for easy easy clean up. Shower has marble tile. Beautiful hardwood floors and lots of natural light.

Check out these room sizes! 15' x 22' living area; 15' x 15' bedroom; 15' x 15' dining room. Not to mention FREE Wi-Fi!

Washer and dryer shared, no coins necessary!! Landlord is local and attentive.

Call Gene to schedule a showing today! 410-960-8080

This is a smoke free, dog free property. Cats are allowed with an additional months' security deposit.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5351793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

