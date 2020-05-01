3023 Saint Paul Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly internet access dogs allowed

Enormous 1 Bedroom in Central Charles Village - This 1 bedroom apartment is large, with renovated hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. You'll enjoy two decks and quaint, shared back yard. The apartment offers and updated kitchen and bath - granite and stainless steel in the kitchen, as well as dishwasher and garbage disposal for easy easy clean up. Shower has marble tile. Beautiful hardwood floors and lots of natural light.



Check out these room sizes! 15' x 22' living area; 15' x 15' bedroom; 15' x 15' dining room. Not to mention FREE Wi-Fi!



Washer and dryer shared, no coins necessary!! Landlord is local and attentive.



Call Gene to schedule a showing today! 410-960-8080



This is a smoke free, dog free property. Cats are allowed with an additional months' security deposit.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5351793)