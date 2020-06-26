Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3021 Belair Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3021 Belair Rd
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3021 Belair Rd
3021 Belair Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3021 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled, on quiet street. Call or text for showing 443-500-7502
Hablamos espanol.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3021 Belair Rd have any available units?
3021 Belair Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3021 Belair Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Belair Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Belair Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3021 Belair Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3021 Belair Rd offer parking?
No, 3021 Belair Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3021 Belair Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 Belair Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Belair Rd have a pool?
No, 3021 Belair Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Belair Rd have accessible units?
No, 3021 Belair Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Belair Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 Belair Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 Belair Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3021 Belair Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland