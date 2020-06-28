3018 O'DONNELL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated apartment available in Canton! Just steps away from O'Donnell Square, this light filled top floor home features: fresh paint, recessed lighting, a spacious bedroom w/ private balcony, custom bathroom, open concept living/dining/kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and exposed brick. Also included: laundry in unit, storage locker in basement, central A/C, pets OK w/ additional pet rent.. Easy access to 95, downtown, shopping, restaurants and more! Water Included!