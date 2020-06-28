3018 O'DONNELL STREET

Amenities
Beautifully updated apartment available in Canton! Just steps away from O'Donnell Square, this light filled top floor home features: fresh paint, recessed lighting, a spacious bedroom w/ private balcony, custom bathroom, open concept living/dining/kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and exposed brick. Also included: laundry in unit, storage locker in basement, central A/C, pets OK w/ additional pet rent.. Easy access to 95, downtown, shopping, restaurants and more! Water Included!