Baltimore, MD
3018 O'DONNELL STREET
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:51 PM

3018 O'DONNELL STREET

3018 O'donnell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3018 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated apartment available in Canton! Just steps away from O'Donnell Square, this light filled top floor home features: fresh paint, recessed lighting, a spacious bedroom w/ private balcony, custom bathroom, open concept living/dining/kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and exposed brick. Also included: laundry in unit, storage locker in basement, central A/C, pets OK w/ additional pet rent.. Easy access to 95, downtown, shopping, restaurants and more! Water Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 O'DONNELL STREET have any available units?
3018 O'DONNELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 O'DONNELL STREET have?
Some of 3018 O'DONNELL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 O'DONNELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3018 O'DONNELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 O'DONNELL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 O'DONNELL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3018 O'DONNELL STREET offer parking?
No, 3018 O'DONNELL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3018 O'DONNELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3018 O'DONNELL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 O'DONNELL STREET have a pool?
No, 3018 O'DONNELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3018 O'DONNELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 3018 O'DONNELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 O'DONNELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3018 O'DONNELL STREET has units with dishwashers.
