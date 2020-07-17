3016 Saint Paul Street 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Amazing renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom masterpiece, just steps from Hopkins and Charles Village shopping, dining and fun.



Tons of space to spread out. Two full bathrooms with beautiful showers. Double sinks in each bathroom. No more competing for space!



Control your own comfort level with in-unit central air conditioning and heat.



New kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, gleaming new hardwood floors. The apartment features a brand new clothes washer/dryer and dishwasher. Beautiful living spaces feature exposed brick, soaring ceilings, skylights, and restored woodworking details.



Off street parking available.



$100/month discount on rent offered for signing a 2 year lease.



Pets considered with additional deposit and fee.



No smoking