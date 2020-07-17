All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3016 Saint Paul Street 3
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

3016 Saint Paul Street 3

3016 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom masterpiece, just steps from Hopkins and Charles Village shopping, dining and fun.

Tons of space to spread out. Two full bathrooms with beautiful showers. Double sinks in each bathroom. No more competing for space!

Control your own comfort level with in-unit central air conditioning and heat.

New kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, gleaming new hardwood floors. The apartment features a brand new clothes washer/dryer and dishwasher. Beautiful living spaces feature exposed brick, soaring ceilings, skylights, and restored woodworking details.

Off street parking available.

$100/month discount on rent offered for signing a 2 year lease.

Pets considered with additional deposit and fee.

No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 have any available units?
3016 Saint Paul Street 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 have?
Some of 3016 Saint Paul Street 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Saint Paul Street 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 offers parking.
Does 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 have a pool?
No, 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 have accessible units?
No, 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 Saint Paul Street 3 has units with dishwashers.
