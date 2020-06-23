Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2
3011 Lawina Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3011 Lawina Road, Baltimore, MD 21216
Windsor Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 full bath apartment located on the 2nd floor. Great Location! Quiet neighborhood!
Property Highlights:
- Hardwood Floors
- Quiet Neighborhood
- Great Location
- Priced Right
Available NOW!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4612036)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 have any available units?
3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3011 Lawina Rd Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland