Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

3010 St Paul St - 3

3010 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 St Paul St - 3 have any available units?
3010 St Paul St - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 St Paul St - 3 have?
Some of 3010 St Paul St - 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 St Paul St - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3010 St Paul St - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 St Paul St - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3010 St Paul St - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3010 St Paul St - 3 offer parking?
No, 3010 St Paul St - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3010 St Paul St - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 St Paul St - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 St Paul St - 3 have a pool?
No, 3010 St Paul St - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3010 St Paul St - 3 have accessible units?
No, 3010 St Paul St - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 St Paul St - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 St Paul St - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

