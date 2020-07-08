Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3010 St Paul St - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3010 St Paul St - 3
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3010 St Paul St - 3
3010 Saint Paul Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Charles Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3010 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3010 St Paul St - 3 have any available units?
3010 St Paul St - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3010 St Paul St - 3 have?
Some of 3010 St Paul St - 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3010 St Paul St - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3010 St Paul St - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 St Paul St - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3010 St Paul St - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3010 St Paul St - 3 offer parking?
No, 3010 St Paul St - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3010 St Paul St - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 St Paul St - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 St Paul St - 3 have a pool?
No, 3010 St Paul St - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3010 St Paul St - 3 have accessible units?
No, 3010 St Paul St - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 St Paul St - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 St Paul St - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland