Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3010 mayfield ave
Last updated May 3 2019 at 3:05 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3010 mayfield ave
3010 Mayfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3010 Mayfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
very spacious 4bedroom, 2 bath townhome, newly remodel hardwood floors, open floor kitchen design, with newly remodeled bathrooms, fenced in back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3010 mayfield ave have any available units?
3010 mayfield ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3010 mayfield ave currently offering any rent specials?
3010 mayfield ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 mayfield ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 mayfield ave is pet friendly.
Does 3010 mayfield ave offer parking?
No, 3010 mayfield ave does not offer parking.
Does 3010 mayfield ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 mayfield ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 mayfield ave have a pool?
No, 3010 mayfield ave does not have a pool.
Does 3010 mayfield ave have accessible units?
No, 3010 mayfield ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 mayfield ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 mayfield ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 mayfield ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 mayfield ave does not have units with air conditioning.
