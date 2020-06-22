Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3010 JANICE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3010 JANICE AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3010 JANICE AVENUE
3010 Janice Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3010 Janice Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Lakeland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located on a quiet street close to major highways, metro, and shopping centers. Lease with option to purchase. RENT TO OWN
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3010 JANICE AVENUE have any available units?
3010 JANICE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3010 JANICE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3010 JANICE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 JANICE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3010 JANICE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3010 JANICE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3010 JANICE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3010 JANICE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 JANICE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 JANICE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3010 JANICE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3010 JANICE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3010 JANICE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 JANICE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 JANICE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 JANICE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 JANICE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland