All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3010 JANICE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3010 JANICE AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3010 JANICE AVENUE

3010 Janice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3010 Janice Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Lakeland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located on a quiet street close to major highways, metro, and shopping centers. Lease with option to purchase. RENT TO OWN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 JANICE AVENUE have any available units?
3010 JANICE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3010 JANICE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3010 JANICE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 JANICE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3010 JANICE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3010 JANICE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3010 JANICE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3010 JANICE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 JANICE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 JANICE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3010 JANICE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3010 JANICE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3010 JANICE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 JANICE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 JANICE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 JANICE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 JANICE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland