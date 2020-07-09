301 N Charles St

Amenities
Community Amenities
Beautifully designed with historical Georgian revival inspired architecture
Pet-friendly apartments. Cats and big dogs allowed, certain restrictions apply.
State-of-the-art fitness center with cardio theater equipment, free weights, and resistance machines
Sports field perfect for football, soccer and other field activities
Free access to Russett Community Center to enjoy tennis, basketball, volleyball courts and more
Easy access to MARC train offering transportation throughout the Washington DC and Baltimore metro areas
Gorgeous landscaping with plenty of open space
Resort-style swimming pool and sundeck
Childrens playscape features sliding board, jungle gym, swings and more
Clubhouse features country club inspired great room with full kitchen, fireplace, media center, DVD library and WiFi access
Convenient garage parking with individual direct with remote control entry
Apartment Amenities
One, two and three bedroom apartments and spacious townhomes
Panoramic views of the Maryland countryside*
Deluxe eat-in kitchens with breakfast bars and pantries*
Formal dining rooms*
Individual direct access garages with automatic door openers*
Bathrooms with cultured marble vanities and Hollywood lighting
Spacious linen* and walk-in closets
Cable-ready with high-speed Internet available
Individually metered utilities
Designer touches including oversized picture and bay windows, built-in computer desks and vaulted ceilings*
Wall-to-wall carpet
White-on-white cabinetry and appliance package, including frost-free refrigerators with icemakers, gas ovens, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers and disposals
Fireplaces
Private patio, balcony and/or porch*
Full-sized washers and dryers in every apartment
Central heat and air
Wired with multiple phone lines