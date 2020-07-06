All apartments in Baltimore
301 East 33rd Street 2

301 East 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 East 33rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment with a rare private entrance! No more sharing a hallway. Convenient laundry room in the building.

Enjoy the wide, shady front porch and your sun-filled living spaces.

Gleaming original hardwood floors, great spaces, and tons of storage. Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms en suite!

Just a short stroll to Johns Hopkins, Union Memorial, the Waverly farmer's market, Peabody Brewing, public library, shopping, restaurants, grocery, bank, bookstore, and all the fun and convenience of Charles Village.

$100/mo discount for 2 year lease
Tenants pay utilities (gas, electric, heat)
Pets considered with fee and deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 East 33rd Street 2 have any available units?
301 East 33rd Street 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 East 33rd Street 2 have?
Some of 301 East 33rd Street 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 East 33rd Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
301 East 33rd Street 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 East 33rd Street 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 East 33rd Street 2 is pet friendly.
Does 301 East 33rd Street 2 offer parking?
No, 301 East 33rd Street 2 does not offer parking.
Does 301 East 33rd Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 East 33rd Street 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 East 33rd Street 2 have a pool?
No, 301 East 33rd Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 301 East 33rd Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 301 East 33rd Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 East 33rd Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 East 33rd Street 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

