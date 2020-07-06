301 East 33rd Street 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Large 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment with a rare private entrance! No more sharing a hallway. Convenient laundry room in the building.



Enjoy the wide, shady front porch and your sun-filled living spaces.



Gleaming original hardwood floors, great spaces, and tons of storage. Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms en suite!



Just a short stroll to Johns Hopkins, Union Memorial, the Waverly farmer's market, Peabody Brewing, public library, shopping, restaurants, grocery, bank, bookstore, and all the fun and convenience of Charles Village.



$100/mo discount for 2 year lease

Tenants pay utilities (gas, electric, heat)

Pets considered with fee and deposit