All apartments in Baltimore
Home
Baltimore, MD
301 E LORRAINE AVENUE
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
301 E LORRAINE AVENUE
301 East Lorraine Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
301 East Lorraine Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE have any available units?
301 E LORRAINE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE have?
Some of 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
301 E LORRAINE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 E LORRAINE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
