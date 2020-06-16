All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3009 Elizabeth Avenue 21230 - 1
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

3009 Elizabeth Avenue 21230 - 1

3009 Elizabeth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Elizabeth Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Lakeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
• 3BR 1BATH Townhouse
• Laminate floors throughout
• Spacious living, dining room, and kitchen
• Central Air
• Stackable Washer/Dryer
• Backyard with Parking Pad
• Located near Patapsco & Hollins Ferry
• No Basement
• HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

