Available 06/01/20 3008 Virginia Ave - Property Id: 274083
Large Single family home waiting on that special family. All updates will be completed and a move in date for June 1st. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274083 Property Id 274083
(RLNE5756354)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3008 Virginia Ave have any available units?
3008 Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Virginia Ave have?
Some of 3008 Virginia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3008 Virginia Ave offer parking?
No, 3008 Virginia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3008 Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3008 Virginia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 3008 Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 3008 Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 Virginia Ave has units with dishwashers.
