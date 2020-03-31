All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

3008 HUDSON STREET

3008 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated home with hardwood floors main level; Exposed Brick Wall in Living Room; Kitchen w/white cabinets & door to patio; Recessed lighting; Crown Moldings; Master BR w/bath; Unfin bsmt for storage; Laundry main level; Patio courtyard & 2 level deck; Pets CBC w/deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 HUDSON STREET have any available units?
3008 HUDSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 HUDSON STREET have?
Some of 3008 HUDSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 HUDSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3008 HUDSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 HUDSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 HUDSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3008 HUDSON STREET offer parking?
No, 3008 HUDSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3008 HUDSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3008 HUDSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 HUDSON STREET have a pool?
No, 3008 HUDSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3008 HUDSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3008 HUDSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 HUDSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 HUDSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
