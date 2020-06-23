Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3007 OAKFORD AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3007 OAKFORD AVENUE
3007 Oakford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3007 Oakford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Edgecomb
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nicely Renovated House, Hardwood Floors, 3 Beds 1 Bath with Jet Tub, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Do not Miss the opportunity to make this House your Home. Schedule a Showing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE have any available units?
3007 OAKFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3007 OAKFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland