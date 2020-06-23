All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3007 OAKFORD AVENUE

3007 Oakford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3007 Oakford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Edgecomb

Amenities

Nicely Renovated House, Hardwood Floors, 3 Beds 1 Bath with Jet Tub, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Do not Miss the opportunity to make this House your Home. Schedule a Showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE have any available units?
3007 OAKFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3007 OAKFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 OAKFORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
