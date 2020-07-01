Rent Calculator
3007 Federal St
3007 East Federal Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3007 East Federal Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 5 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhome
Property Highlights
-Brand New Hardwood Flooring
-Fireplace
-2 Full Baths
-Washer & Dryer in Home
-Car Port
-Central Air
-Quiet Block
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5230339)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3007 Federal St have any available units?
3007 Federal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3007 Federal St have?
Some of 3007 Federal St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3007 Federal St currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Federal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Federal St pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Federal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3007 Federal St offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Federal St offers parking.
Does 3007 Federal St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3007 Federal St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Federal St have a pool?
No, 3007 Federal St does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Federal St have accessible units?
No, 3007 Federal St does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Federal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Federal St does not have units with dishwashers.
