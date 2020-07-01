All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3007 Federal St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3007 Federal St
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

3007 Federal St

3007 East Federal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3007 East Federal Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 5 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhome

Property Highlights
-Brand New Hardwood Flooring
-Fireplace
-2 Full Baths
-Washer & Dryer in Home
-Car Port
-Central Air
-Quiet Block

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5230339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Federal St have any available units?
3007 Federal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 Federal St have?
Some of 3007 Federal St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Federal St currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Federal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Federal St pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Federal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3007 Federal St offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Federal St offers parking.
Does 3007 Federal St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3007 Federal St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Federal St have a pool?
No, 3007 Federal St does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Federal St have accessible units?
No, 3007 Federal St does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Federal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Federal St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland