3006 PRESSTMAN STREET

Recently remodeled townhouse on nice quiet street. New floors, new kitchen, new carpet. Master suite with walk-in closet. Great natural light. Close to Coppin State. Imagine yourself relaxing on the porch of your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
