All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3006 PRESSTMAN STREET
Last updated December 1 2019 at 3:35 PM

3006 PRESSTMAN STREET

3006 Presstman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Rosemont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3006 Presstman Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled townhouse on nice quiet street. New floors, new kitchen, new carpet. Master suite with walk-in closet. Great natural light. Close to Coppin State. Imagine yourself relaxing on the porch of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET have any available units?
3006 PRESSTMAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET have?
Some of 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3006 PRESSTMAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET offer parking?
No, 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET have a pool?
No, 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 PRESSTMAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland