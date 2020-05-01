3003 PELHAM AVENUE

Spacious up to date rental in Belair-Edison with all the modern touches to make life simple. C/A, W/D and finished basement. Rear parking pad . Section 8 accepted. Landlord references will be verified. Credit/background check required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
