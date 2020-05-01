All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3003 PELHAM AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3003 PELHAM AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3003 PELHAM AVENUE

3003 Pelham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3003 Pelham Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Spacious up to date rental in Belair-Edison with all the modern touches to make life simple. C/A, W/D and finished basement. Rear parking pad . Section 8 accepted. Landlord references will be verified. Credit/background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 PELHAM AVENUE have any available units?
3003 PELHAM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3003 PELHAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3003 PELHAM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 PELHAM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3003 PELHAM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3003 PELHAM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3003 PELHAM AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3003 PELHAM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 PELHAM AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 PELHAM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3003 PELHAM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3003 PELHAM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3003 PELHAM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 PELHAM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 PELHAM AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 PELHAM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 PELHAM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland