All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3002 Spaulding Ave
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM
1 of 6
3002 Spaulding Ave
3002 Spaulding Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3002 Spaulding Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom. Fenced in yard washer and dryer and security system included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3002 Spaulding Ave have any available units?
3002 Spaulding Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3002 Spaulding Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Spaulding Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Spaulding Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Spaulding Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3002 Spaulding Ave offer parking?
No, 3002 Spaulding Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3002 Spaulding Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 Spaulding Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Spaulding Ave have a pool?
No, 3002 Spaulding Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Spaulding Ave have accessible units?
No, 3002 Spaulding Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Spaulding Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Spaulding Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Spaulding Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Spaulding Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
