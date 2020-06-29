All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like
3001 HUDSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3001 HUDSON STREET
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:12 PM

3001 HUDSON STREET

3001 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3001 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS condo for rent in desirable Canton!! Gleaming hardwood floors and BRAND NEW EVERYTHING - stainless appliances, granite counters, and MUCH more!! Very easy to get approved!! The link to the application is here: www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509A few answers to commonly asked questions are below:What are the credit requirements? There are NO set minimum credit requirements. What are the income requirements? Landlord prefers 3x monthly rent before taxes. Cosigners are permitted. Vouchers are accepted. Call Brandi Dillon at 240-361-7745 with questions and exception requests. Are pets allowed? Yes! If I apply and someone else's application is accepted before mine is processed, can I re-use my application and credit report? Yes! We have many properties for you to choose from. I noticed some things during my showing that I feel need to be repaired. Will the landlord make repairs? Yes! All units are also professionally cleaned prior to new tenant move-in. ****USE SIDE ENTRANCE ONLY!!! DO NOT ENTER AT CORNER ENTRY - THAT IS A SEPARATE RESIDENCE WITH CURRENT TENANTS LIVING THERE!!!****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3001 HUDSON STREET have any available units?
3001 HUDSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 HUDSON STREET have?
Some of 3001 HUDSON STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 HUDSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3001 HUDSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 HUDSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 HUDSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3001 HUDSON STREET offer parking?
No, 3001 HUDSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3001 HUDSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 HUDSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 HUDSON STREET have a pool?
No, 3001 HUDSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3001 HUDSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3001 HUDSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 HUDSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 HUDSON STREET has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 BedroomsBaltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly PlacesBaltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring ParkwayFells PointGlenCharles VillageCheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins UniversityLoyola University Maryland