3001 HUDSON STREET.

GORGEOUS condo for rent in desirable Canton!! Gleaming hardwood floors and BRAND NEW EVERYTHING - stainless appliances, granite counters, and MUCH more!! Very easy to get approved!! The link to the application is here: www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=6784509A few answers to commonly asked questions are below:What are the credit requirements? There are NO set minimum credit requirements. What are the income requirements? Landlord prefers 3x monthly rent before taxes. Cosigners are permitted. Vouchers are accepted. Call Brandi Dillon at 240-361-7745 with questions and exception requests. Are pets allowed? Yes! If I apply and someone else's application is accepted before mine is processed, can I re-use my application and credit report? Yes! We have many properties for you to choose from. I noticed some things during my showing that I feel need to be repaired. Will the landlord make repairs? Yes! All units are also professionally cleaned prior to new tenant move-in. ****USE SIDE ENTRANCE ONLY!!! DO NOT ENTER AT CORNER ENTRY - THAT IS A SEPARATE RESIDENCE WITH CURRENT TENANTS LIVING THERE!!!****