300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM
300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A
300 Cathedral Street
·
No Longer Available
300 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Beautiful Open Studio in Mount Vernon
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Does 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A have any available units?
300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A currently offering any rent specials?
300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A is pet friendly.
Does 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A offer parking?
No, 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A does not offer parking.
Does 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A have a pool?
No, 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A does not have a pool.
Does 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A have accessible units?
No, 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Cathedral Street Apt 312A does not have units with air conditioning.
