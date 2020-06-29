Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 30 Lakewood Ave.
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
30 Lakewood Ave
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM
1 of 9
30 Lakewood Ave
30 North Lakewood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
30 North Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lakewood home near charter school - Property Id: 46674
Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath home located across from a charter school- steps from park and close to downtown
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/46674
Property Id 46674
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5675154)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30 Lakewood Ave have any available units?
30 Lakewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 30 Lakewood Ave have?
Some of 30 Lakewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 30 Lakewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
30 Lakewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Lakewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 30 Lakewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 30 Lakewood Ave offer parking?
No, 30 Lakewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 30 Lakewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Lakewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Lakewood Ave have a pool?
No, 30 Lakewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 30 Lakewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 30 Lakewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Lakewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Lakewood Ave has units with dishwashers.
