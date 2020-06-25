Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 30 East Preston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
30 East Preston Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:19 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
30 East Preston Street
30 East Preston Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mid-Town Belvedere
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
30 East Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/302a3b2038 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30 East Preston Street have any available units?
30 East Preston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 30 East Preston Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 East Preston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 East Preston Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 East Preston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 30 East Preston Street offer parking?
No, 30 East Preston Street does not offer parking.
Does 30 East Preston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 East Preston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 East Preston Street have a pool?
No, 30 East Preston Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 East Preston Street have accessible units?
No, 30 East Preston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 East Preston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 East Preston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 East Preston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 East Preston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland