Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2932 E BALTIMORE STREET
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2932 E BALTIMORE STREET
2932 East Baltimore Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2932 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET have any available units?
2932 E BALTIMORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2932 E BALTIMORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET offer parking?
No, 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland