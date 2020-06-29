All apartments in Baltimore
2932 E BALTIMORE STREET

2932 East Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Location

2932 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET have any available units?
2932 E BALTIMORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2932 E BALTIMORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET offer parking?
No, 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2932 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

