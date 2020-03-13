2922 LIMOND PLACE

Amazingly fully renovated home in the Waverly area! Close to John Hopkins University and less than 15 minutes away from Downtown Baltimore and Towson area. Available for rent August 15th! Won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
