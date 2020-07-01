Rent Calculator
2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:12 PM
2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE
2922 Grantley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2922 Grantley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Towanda Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE have any available units?
2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2922 GRANTLEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
