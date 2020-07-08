Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2921 Belmont Ave - B
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:45 AM
1 of 1
2921 Belmont Ave - B
2921 Belmont Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2921 Belmont Ave, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2921 Belmont Ave - B have any available units?
2921 Belmont Ave - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2921 Belmont Ave - B currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Belmont Ave - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Belmont Ave - B pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Belmont Ave - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2921 Belmont Ave - B offer parking?
No, 2921 Belmont Ave - B does not offer parking.
Does 2921 Belmont Ave - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Belmont Ave - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Belmont Ave - B have a pool?
No, 2921 Belmont Ave - B does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Belmont Ave - B have accessible units?
No, 2921 Belmont Ave - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Belmont Ave - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 Belmont Ave - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2921 Belmont Ave - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2921 Belmont Ave - B does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
