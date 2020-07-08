All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 29 2020 at 11:24 PM

2920 Saint Paul Street - 4

2920 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
NO KITCHEN BUT PERFECT LOCATION. This apartment is a one bedroom and one bathroom efficiency with no other rooms but absolutely perfect as a short term rental for a student or someone on the go!

****WATER, ELECTRIC AND WIFI INCLUDED!*****

It includes a microwave, refrigerator and small table and is authorized to use hotplates.

Come see your new efficiency apartment in the heart of Charles Village! Conveniently located in uptown Baltimore City and walking distance to Johns Hopkins University, MedStar Union Hospital, Baltimore Museum of Art and so much more! Step right out to the bus stop for easy public transportation and relax at Wyman Park across the street!

Please review the following information.
The monthly rent is: $600
The security deposit is: $600
Total estimated move in costs are: $1,200

QUALIFICATION CRITERIA:
- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount [multiply rent by 2.5 and that is the minimum net income required]
- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36% [divide monthly debt payments by monthly income]
- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40% [divide monthly rent by monthly income]
- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay

AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:
- facing an eviction with current landlord
- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord
- have been evicted in last 3 years- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information
- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application
- do not meet the income requirements
- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)
- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point
- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process 

OTHER INFORMATION:
This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.

Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 have any available units?
2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 have?
Some of 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 offer parking?
No, 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Saint Paul Street - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

