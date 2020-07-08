2920 Saint Paul Street - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

NO KITCHEN BUT PERFECT LOCATION. This apartment is a one bedroom and one bathroom efficiency with no other rooms but absolutely perfect as a short term rental for a student or someone on the go!



****WATER, ELECTRIC AND WIFI INCLUDED!*****



It includes a microwave, refrigerator and small table and is authorized to use hotplates.



Come see your new efficiency apartment in the heart of Charles Village! Conveniently located in uptown Baltimore City and walking distance to Johns Hopkins University, MedStar Union Hospital, Baltimore Museum of Art and so much more! Step right out to the bus stop for easy public transportation and relax at Wyman Park across the street!



The monthly rent is: $600

The security deposit is: $600

Total estimated move in costs are: $1,200



QUALIFICATION CRITERIA:

- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount [multiply rent by 2.5 and that is the minimum net income required]

- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36% [divide monthly debt payments by monthly income]

- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40% [divide monthly rent by monthly income]

- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay



AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:

- facing an eviction with current landlord

- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord

- have been evicted in last 3 years- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information

- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application

- do not meet the income requirements

- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)

- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point

- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process



OTHER INFORMATION:

This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.



Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.