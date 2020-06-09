2918 MCELDERRY ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Large, Renovated 4 Bedroom Corner-Lot Townhome - Welcome Home !!!



Stunning features: 4 large bedrooms, brand new appliances, central air, top-floor porch, fireplace, corner lot, private back porch, stylish security doors.



1st Floor - living room with customized hard wood floors, a brick fireplace & hearth, and ceiling fan/light combo; hardwood floor dining room with great natural lighting; and a gorgeous kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, shaker-white cabinets, and brand-new stainless steal appliances.



2nd Floor - brand-new, plush carpet throughout; 2 grand bedrooms with awesome natural lighting via a front bay-style window and ceiling fan/light combos. A full bathroom with stylish vanity and light fixtures.



Basement - two large rooms; use as 2 great bedrooms with brand-new plush carpeting or suit the needs of your family as a Rec Room, Play Room, Office, Man Cave, Lady Cave, etc.



Come see this home and all it's beauty!



OPEN HOUSE is SATURDAY, March 28th at 4pm. Text us to attend, we can't wait to show her off (443) 873-0530.



(RLNE5617003)