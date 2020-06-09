All apartments in Baltimore
2918 MCELDERRY ST
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

2918 MCELDERRY ST

2918 Mcelderry Street · (443) 873-0530
Location

2918 Mcelderry Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2918 MCELDERRY ST · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 1 Bath

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large, Renovated 4 Bedroom Corner-Lot Townhome - Welcome Home !!!

Stunning features: 4 large bedrooms, brand new appliances, central air, top-floor porch, fireplace, corner lot, private back porch, stylish security doors.

1st Floor - living room with customized hard wood floors, a brick fireplace & hearth, and ceiling fan/light combo; hardwood floor dining room with great natural lighting; and a gorgeous kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, shaker-white cabinets, and brand-new stainless steal appliances.

2nd Floor - brand-new, plush carpet throughout; 2 grand bedrooms with awesome natural lighting via a front bay-style window and ceiling fan/light combos. A full bathroom with stylish vanity and light fixtures.

Basement - two large rooms; use as 2 great bedrooms with brand-new plush carpeting or suit the needs of your family as a Rec Room, Play Room, Office, Man Cave, Lady Cave, etc.

Come see this home and all it's beauty!

OPEN HOUSE is SATURDAY, March 28th at 4pm. Text us to attend, we can't wait to show her off (443) 873-0530.

(RLNE5617003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 MCELDERRY ST have any available units?
2918 MCELDERRY ST has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 MCELDERRY ST have?
Some of 2918 MCELDERRY ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 MCELDERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
2918 MCELDERRY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 MCELDERRY ST pet-friendly?
No, 2918 MCELDERRY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2918 MCELDERRY ST offer parking?
No, 2918 MCELDERRY ST does not offer parking.
Does 2918 MCELDERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 MCELDERRY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 MCELDERRY ST have a pool?
No, 2918 MCELDERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 2918 MCELDERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 2918 MCELDERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 MCELDERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 MCELDERRY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
