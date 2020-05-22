Rent Calculator
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM
2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl
2916 Woodland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2916 Woodland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Cylburn
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious Apartment (like a house) - Property Id: 224309
Also have a laundry area, front and rear yard,on a quite block
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224309
Property Id 224309
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5574839)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl have any available units?
2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl have?
Some of 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl offer parking?
No, 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl does not offer parking.
Does 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl have a pool?
No, 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl have accessible units?
No, 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 Woodland Ave. 1St Fl does not have units with dishwashers.
