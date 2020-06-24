2913 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223 Gwynns Falls
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 full bath fully renovated townhouse. New plumbing, new HVAC, new kitchen, new appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring throughout, freshly painted and ready to move in. VOUCHERS WELCOMED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2913 FREDERICK AVENUE have any available units?
2913 FREDERICK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 FREDERICK AVENUE have?
Some of 2913 FREDERICK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 FREDERICK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2913 FREDERICK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.