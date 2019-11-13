Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2913 E FEDERAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2913 E FEDERAL
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2913 E FEDERAL
2913 East Federal Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2913 East Federal Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious living. Five bedrooms. Large fenced backyard. Large front porch. Updated kitchen. Immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2913 E FEDERAL have any available units?
2913 E FEDERAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2913 E FEDERAL currently offering any rent specials?
2913 E FEDERAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 E FEDERAL pet-friendly?
No, 2913 E FEDERAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2913 E FEDERAL offer parking?
No, 2913 E FEDERAL does not offer parking.
Does 2913 E FEDERAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 E FEDERAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 E FEDERAL have a pool?
No, 2913 E FEDERAL does not have a pool.
Does 2913 E FEDERAL have accessible units?
No, 2913 E FEDERAL does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 E FEDERAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 E FEDERAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 E FEDERAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2913 E FEDERAL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland