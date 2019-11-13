All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2913 E FEDERAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2913 E FEDERAL
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:06 AM

2913 E FEDERAL

2913 East Federal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2913 East Federal Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious living. Five bedrooms. Large fenced backyard. Large front porch. Updated kitchen. Immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 E FEDERAL have any available units?
2913 E FEDERAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2913 E FEDERAL currently offering any rent specials?
2913 E FEDERAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 E FEDERAL pet-friendly?
No, 2913 E FEDERAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2913 E FEDERAL offer parking?
No, 2913 E FEDERAL does not offer parking.
Does 2913 E FEDERAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 E FEDERAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 E FEDERAL have a pool?
No, 2913 E FEDERAL does not have a pool.
Does 2913 E FEDERAL have accessible units?
No, 2913 E FEDERAL does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 E FEDERAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 E FEDERAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 E FEDERAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2913 E FEDERAL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland