Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2908 Poplar Terrace - 5
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:22 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2908 Poplar Terrace - 5
2908 Poplar Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2908 Poplar Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21216
Walbrook
Amenities
patio / balcony
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Quiet House - Room rental - Preferably a working Male
ROOM FOR RENT
Utilities are included along with WiFi
ROOM RENTAL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 have any available units?
2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 offer parking?
No, 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 have a pool?
No, 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 have accessible units?
No, 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 Poplar Terrace - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland