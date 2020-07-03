Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N
2906 Reisterstown Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2906 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Liberty Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom apt near Mondawmin and Druid Hill Park. Washer/Dryer in unit and Central Air Conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N have any available units?
2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N is pet friendly.
Does 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N offer parking?
No, 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N does not offer parking.
Does 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N have a pool?
No, 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N have accessible units?
No, 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2906 Reisterstown Road Apt 3N has units with air conditioning.
