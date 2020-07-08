Rent Calculator
2905 Walbrook Avenue
2905 Walbrook Avenue
2905 Walbrook Ave
No Longer Available
Location
2905 Walbrook Ave, Baltimore, MD 21216
Walbrook
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large unfinished basement, 3 story house, pet friendly with pet fee,
4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large unfinished basement, 3 story house, pet friendly with pet fee,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2905 Walbrook Avenue have any available units?
2905 Walbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2905 Walbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Walbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Walbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 Walbrook Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2905 Walbrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 2905 Walbrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2905 Walbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Walbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Walbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 2905 Walbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Walbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2905 Walbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Walbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Walbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Walbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Walbrook Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
