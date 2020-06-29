All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2905 Jefferson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2905 Jefferson St
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

2905 Jefferson St

2905 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2905 Jefferson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Elwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 br, 1 bath home on Jefferson St for $1,050 a month! - Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located on Jefferson St. This home has hardwood flooring on the 1st floor, large eat-in kitchen with a kitchen island, concrete backyard with security fencing, and the basement is unfinished with a full washer and dryer. Bedrooms are large with carpet and plenty of closet space. Call to view this home today!

Tenisha (443)540-1201
Tori (301)237-0399
Office (410)779-9991
www.baltezhomes.com

(RLNE5482837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Jefferson St have any available units?
2905 Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2905 Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Jefferson St pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Jefferson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2905 Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 2905 Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 2905 Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 Jefferson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 2905 Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 2905 Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Jefferson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Jefferson St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland