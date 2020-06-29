2905 Jefferson St

Amenities
Lovely 3 br, 1 bath home on Jefferson St for $1,050 a month! - Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located on Jefferson St. This home has hardwood flooring on the 1st floor, large eat-in kitchen with a kitchen island, concrete backyard with security fencing, and the basement is unfinished with a full washer and dryer. Bedrooms are large with carpet and plenty of closet space. Call to view this home today!
