2905 Jefferson St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Lovely 3 br, 1 bath home on Jefferson St for $1,050 a month! - Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located on Jefferson St. This home has hardwood flooring on the 1st floor, large eat-in kitchen with a kitchen island, concrete backyard with security fencing, and the basement is unfinished with a full washer and dryer. Bedrooms are large with carpet and plenty of closet space. Call to view this home today!



Tenisha (443)540-1201

Tori (301)237-0399

Office (410)779-9991

www.baltezhomes.com



(RLNE5482837)