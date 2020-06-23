Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2871 W Lafayette Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2871 W Lafayette Ave
2871 West Lafayette Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2871 West Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mosher
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4664976)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2871 W Lafayette Ave have any available units?
2871 W Lafayette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2871 W Lafayette Ave have?
Some of 2871 W Lafayette Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2871 W Lafayette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2871 W Lafayette Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2871 W Lafayette Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2871 W Lafayette Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2871 W Lafayette Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2871 W Lafayette Ave offers parking.
Does 2871 W Lafayette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2871 W Lafayette Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2871 W Lafayette Ave have a pool?
No, 2871 W Lafayette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2871 W Lafayette Ave have accessible units?
No, 2871 W Lafayette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2871 W Lafayette Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2871 W Lafayette Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
