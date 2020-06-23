All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2871 W Lafayette Ave

2871 West Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2871 West Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mosher

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4664976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2871 W Lafayette Ave have any available units?
2871 W Lafayette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2871 W Lafayette Ave have?
Some of 2871 W Lafayette Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2871 W Lafayette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2871 W Lafayette Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2871 W Lafayette Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2871 W Lafayette Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2871 W Lafayette Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2871 W Lafayette Ave offers parking.
Does 2871 W Lafayette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2871 W Lafayette Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2871 W Lafayette Ave have a pool?
No, 2871 W Lafayette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2871 W Lafayette Ave have accessible units?
No, 2871 W Lafayette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2871 W Lafayette Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2871 W Lafayette Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
